Pantry

Light filling a void above.
Main living area with voids open to mezzanine above.
With deep pantry shelving it's often difficult to tell what is at the back of the shelf. Spices and ingredients can go unnoticed and you may re-purchase items you already have. Adding a pull-out cabinet and organizer allows you to see the full length of the storage space and access all of your organized spices and canned goods, so the ingredients you need are never out of sight and out of mind. A section of pantry shelves with adjustable heights allows you to store all of your favorite boxed foods, whatever the size, from bulky cereal boxes to cake mixes. This design has full line bore, meaning that the shelves can be fully adjusted up and down the entire height of the pantry to easily suit your needs. Wicker baskets are great for fruits, vegetables and other perishables in the pantry. The baskets breathe to help keep those delicious ingredients fresh and ripe. Use them in a modern or traditional design to add some warmth and charm to your pantry for a homey feeling.
Interior entry opens to Living Room with piano, kitchen and dining room with views of gardens beyond. Charcoal-colored interior plaster wall matches exterior finish and offers full height pantry storage at kitchen side of room
Steps from the kitchen is a store-like pantry, which once functioned as a working sound studio. The room is still fully sound-proofed and features a tiny hatch that leads to a secret play area.
The Kitchen is built from solid Rosewood, featuring smeg appliances and island benches built by Jesse Bennett. The butlers pantry conceals an appliance bench and further storage.
A new JELD-WEN window illuminates custom fir shelving in this pantry, with storage and functionality being the driving force of the design from Sophie Piesse.
The refrigerator sports four compartments with white glass panels. The pantry waits behind a sliding door built from a black, metal frame and polycarbonate panels.
The pantry has a bar, extra storage, and display for the owners’ cookbooks and favorite kitchen wares. Since it’s used every day, the architects wanted it “to equal the pleasure of being inside the kitchen,” says Edmonds. “I often tell people it's my favorite room in the house,” adds the owner.
The far dry goods pantry and near appliance garage can be deployed to create a full C-shaped kitchen that surrounds the chef. Appliances can be deployed onto the top of the pantry and then returned to storage without having to ever be unplugged from the outlets that are built in to the pullout.
A wall of cabinets in the corner provides additional pantry or storage space, along with a professional-grade refrigerator and freezer unit. A skylight brightens the otherwise dark corner.
The tableware collections are showcased in a modern interpretation of a classic butler’s pantry with indirect lighting and polished stainless steel frames.
The kitchen is fitted with a compact propane stove cook top and oven, refrigerator, a sink, and a pantry behind the stairs.
The apartment’s original narrow entrance corridor, kitchen and pantry were consolidated into a spacious, open and bright kitchen
A new pantry wall in a teak wood veneer supplies all-but-invisible cabinet space with the help of touch-latch door hardware. Perched atop the existing terrazzo flooring, the underbelly of the kitchen's central island, painted with Benjamin Moore paint in the Midsummer Night shade, is visible beneath the reclaimed American elm countertop.
Ribbed glass in steel doors lets the light into the kitchen pantry. The Carrara marble of the benchtop is a timeless material.
The pantry doors open to reveal an extra-high level of customization where every inch of storage space is thoughtfully accounted for. What looks like two pull-out drawers below the space are actually three drawers, as one door actually containing two drawers inside it.
The kitchen was designed for the clients who are keen cooks, along with a coffee station on the right and a large larder (pantry).
