SubscribeSign In
v
Collection by Victoria Wren

Pantry

View 21 Photos
The walk in pantry flows seamlessly from the kitchen. Interior Design by Bella Vie Interiors
The walk in pantry flows seamlessly from the kitchen. Interior Design by Bella Vie Interiors
Two fridges and a pantry are hidden behind the panelled doors. © Justin Alexander
Two fridges and a pantry are hidden behind the panelled doors. © Justin Alexander
The walk-in pantry provides ample storage and an additional work space.
The walk-in pantry provides ample storage and an additional work space.
Butler's Pantry: custom built and designed by Gillian Lefkowitz / Gillian design
Butler's Pantry: custom built and designed by Gillian Lefkowitz / Gillian design
Maximizing kitchen storage with pull out drawers and a full pantry wall of storage.
Maximizing kitchen storage with pull out drawers and a full pantry wall of storage.
View into the open pantry that hides away the clutter from the open kitchen.
View into the open pantry that hides away the clutter from the open kitchen.
Made-in-Québec Cambrian granite graces the countertops, a good-looking yet durable choice. The large freestanding pantry cleverly incorporates the refrigerator.
Made-in-Québec Cambrian granite graces the countertops, a good-looking yet durable choice. The large freestanding pantry cleverly incorporates the refrigerator.
A butler's pantry nestled in between the dining and kitchen area.
A butler's pantry nestled in between the dining and kitchen area.
A butler's pantry nestled in between the dining and kitchen area.
A butler's pantry nestled in between the dining and kitchen area.
Kitchen towards Pantry.
Kitchen towards Pantry.
Butler Pantry/Wine Bar
Butler Pantry/Wine Bar
Kitchen Pantry - After
Kitchen Pantry - After
Custom pantry and design center, cabinetry by Kaimade
Custom pantry and design center, cabinetry by Kaimade
Butler's pantry
Butler's pantry
Access to pantry
Access to pantry
Pantry
Pantry
Pantry
Pantry
Pantry
Pantry

1 more save