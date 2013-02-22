Palm Springs Modernism Week: The Cocktail Hour with Dwell

Mid-century modernism is a way of life in Palm Springs, California, and the community continually celebrates the look, feel, and style of the era. So when the Paul Kaplan Group and Dwell invited Modernism Week attendees to celebrate The Cocktail Hour last night, a crowd clad in mid-century garb showed up at The Fontenell. Completely restored to its mid-century glory, the estate was a family vacation home for the Max Factor family in the 1950s. Its courtyard and pool provide the perfect setting for a party. Cocktail in hand, party goers were treated to a fashion show hosted by Bill Miller of Palm Spring's vintage clothing destination Dejà Vu Vintage Finery. Models took to the stage dressed in cocktail attire of the '50s and elicited audible cries of dress envy. After the show, conversations centered on Modernism Week festivities: lectures attended, the upcoming 'it' parties, and which house tours are not to be missed.