Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jinny J

Palm Springs

View 5 Photos
59956 Sunny Sands Drive in Yucca Valley, California, is currently listed for $664,000 by Clayton Baldwin of Kinetic Properties.
59956 Sunny Sands Drive in Yucca Valley, California, is currently listed for $664,000 by Clayton Baldwin of Kinetic Properties.
The elongated midcentury facade of 946 W. Ceres Road is classic Palm Springs and features beautiful native landscaping by a local landscape architect.
The elongated midcentury facade of 946 W. Ceres Road is classic Palm Springs and features beautiful native landscaping by a local landscape architect.