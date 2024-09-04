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Paint colors
The minimalistic decoration stems from the original blank-canvas idea, but it also allows flexibility in each room. Movie nights with a projector and playdates for the kids can happen almost anywhere. Still, there’s always a central place for special objects like the family’s artisanal animal ceramics and the twins’ drawings and watercolors.
Sugarhouse reworked the living room storage and reoriented the room to better occupy the available space. An Ellison Studio sofa, recovered in Dedar Patchwork Fabric, fits the whole family for movie nights. The coffee table is from Etsy and the rug is Nordic Knots. The overhead light is a vintage Poul Henningsen via 1st Dibs.
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