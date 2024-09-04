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Collection by lore.pekrul@gmail.com

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Custom bunk beds in the kids’ room were designed by ALAO and fabricated by Amber Construction &amp; Design. The quilts are from Cold Picnic and the stool is by Alvar Aalto for Artek.
Custom bunk beds in the kids’ room were designed by ALAO and fabricated by Amber Construction &amp; Design. The quilts are from Cold Picnic and the stool is by Alvar Aalto for Artek.
Rebuilt windows give the living room a day-lit glow. The pendant is by Serge Mouille. A sofa from IKEA holds a pillow in Maharam’s Optik by Verner Panton, 1969, and the armchair is by Alvar Aalto.
Rebuilt windows give the living room a day-lit glow. The pendant is by Serge Mouille. A sofa from IKEA holds a pillow in Maharam’s Optik by Verner Panton, 1969, and the armchair is by Alvar Aalto.
In addition to turning what had been two apartments into a single residence, Techentin reconfigured the garden facade, adding a terrace, French doors, and a freestanding chimney.
In addition to turning what had been two apartments into a single residence, Techentin reconfigured the garden facade, adding a terrace, French doors, and a freestanding chimney.
Architect Warren Techentin collaborated with artists Christopher James and Kristin Beinner James to renovate the couple’s once-derelict home in the Los Feliz section of Los Angeles. When they first bought it, the corner entrance was obscured by a tangle of vegetation.
Architect Warren Techentin collaborated with artists Christopher James and Kristin Beinner James to renovate the couple’s once-derelict home in the Los Feliz section of Los Angeles. When they first bought it, the corner entrance was obscured by a tangle of vegetation.
The couple completed a remodel and addition with Elements Architectural Group in 2023, and asked that the changes at the street respect the original Chicago bungalow facade.
The couple completed a remodel and addition with Elements Architectural Group in 2023, and asked that the changes at the street respect the original Chicago bungalow facade.
With its concrete curves, charred timber and steel fence, the exterior is impressive while maintaining Lachie's privacy.
With its concrete curves, charred timber and steel fence, the exterior is impressive while maintaining Lachie's privacy.
The minimalistic decoration stems from the original blank-canvas idea, but it also allows flexibility in each room. Movie nights with a projector and playdates for the kids can happen almost anywhere. Still, there’s always a central place for special objects like the family’s artisanal animal ceramics and the twins’ drawings and watercolors.
The minimalistic decoration stems from the original blank-canvas idea, but it also allows flexibility in each room. Movie nights with a projector and playdates for the kids can happen almost anywhere. Still, there’s always a central place for special objects like the family’s artisanal animal ceramics and the twins’ drawings and watercolors.
In addition to installing soapstone counters and a butcher block island, Bottenfield built a banquette in the corner that expands the seating capacity. Chappell found the table and chairs on Facebook Marketplace.
In addition to installing soapstone counters and a butcher block island, Bottenfield built a banquette in the corner that expands the seating capacity. Chappell found the table and chairs on Facebook Marketplace.
A woodstove by Stuv is anchored by a bookshelf and firewood storage.
A woodstove by Stuv is anchored by a bookshelf and firewood storage.
Sugarhouse specified an interior window with fluted glass, atop custom oak cabinetry. The wall light is by Tracy Glover Studio.
Sugarhouse specified an interior window with fluted glass, atop custom oak cabinetry. The wall light is by Tracy Glover Studio.
The extendable dining table is custom designed by Sugarhouse and fabricated by Elwood Design Co. The chairs are vintage Egon Eiermann purchased from Morentz Gallery, and the over table lights are Bert Frank.
The extendable dining table is custom designed by Sugarhouse and fabricated by Elwood Design Co. The chairs are vintage Egon Eiermann purchased from Morentz Gallery, and the over table lights are Bert Frank.
Sugarhouse reworked the living room storage and reoriented the room to better occupy the available space. An Ellison Studio sofa, recovered in Dedar Patchwork Fabric, fits the whole family for movie nights. The coffee table is from Etsy and the rug is Nordic Knots. The overhead light is a vintage Poul Henningsen via 1st Dibs.
Sugarhouse reworked the living room storage and reoriented the room to better occupy the available space. An Ellison Studio sofa, recovered in Dedar Patchwork Fabric, fits the whole family for movie nights. The coffee table is from Etsy and the rug is Nordic Knots. The overhead light is a vintage Poul Henningsen via 1st Dibs.
Sugarhouse designed custom storage for many corners of the apartment, including this area that serves a lot of functions: extra pantry and tool storage, serving bar, desk, and even a couple junk drawers. It's painted Barren Plain by Benjamin Moore.
Sugarhouse designed custom storage for many corners of the apartment, including this area that serves a lot of functions: extra pantry and tool storage, serving bar, desk, and even a couple junk drawers. It's painted Barren Plain by Benjamin Moore.

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