SubscribeSign In
n
Collection by Nick Brown

Outside Living

View 400 Photos
The garden is fed by a laundry-to-landscape graywater system that gently releases water into the soil through wood-chip mulch basins. “They operate as a sort of living filter, soaking up the graywater and slowing its flow into the landscape,” says installer Leigh Jerrard of Greywater Corps, who holds workshops to teach homeowners how to set up the low-tech system themselves. Impurities are broken down through microbial action, and eventually the mulch becomes a rich compost.
The garden is fed by a laundry-to-landscape graywater system that gently releases water into the soil through wood-chip mulch basins. “They operate as a sort of living filter, soaking up the graywater and slowing its flow into the landscape,” says installer Leigh Jerrard of Greywater Corps, who holds workshops to teach homeowners how to set up the low-tech system themselves. Impurities are broken down through microbial action, and eventually the mulch becomes a rich compost.
Pamela Risom and her three dogs enjoy the waning autumn sun. Two Risom "Block Island" outdoor chairs, designed by Risom but launched posthumously in 2019, provide a pop of color.
Pamela Risom and her three dogs enjoy the waning autumn sun. Two Risom "Block Island" outdoor chairs, designed by Risom but launched posthumously in 2019, provide a pop of color.
Junipero House is both open to the elements and protected from their unfiltered impacts. All rooms are bestowed with their own private terrace and garden views or access.
Junipero House is both open to the elements and protected from their unfiltered impacts. All rooms are bestowed with their own private terrace and garden views or access.
The imposing entrance of the house combines elements of traditional Balinese materials like local Kerobokan stone with international influences such as Shou Sugi Ban Bankiari cladding.
The imposing entrance of the house combines elements of traditional Balinese materials like local Kerobokan stone with international influences such as Shou Sugi Ban Bankiari cladding.
Joan’s main request, aside from a single-level residence, was that she would feel like she was “outside in and inside out” at all times. A sliding glass wall system along the back of the house lets her and Ken open their dining room up to the surrounding forest.
Joan’s main request, aside from a single-level residence, was that she would feel like she was “outside in and inside out” at all times. A sliding glass wall system along the back of the house lets her and Ken open their dining room up to the surrounding forest.
The former garage is nestled amidst the landscape.
The former garage is nestled amidst the landscape.
The screened porch enjoys a darker aesthetic, with a couch by Kettal and table by mark Jupiter. The wall sculpture is by Malcolm Hill.
The screened porch enjoys a darker aesthetic, with a couch by Kettal and table by mark Jupiter. The wall sculpture is by Malcolm Hill.
The yard is a welcome respite and provides plenty of space for the residents and their children to roam.
The yard is a welcome respite and provides plenty of space for the residents and their children to roam.
When the house architect Lorcan O’Herlihy originally built for his parents burnt down in a Malibu wildfire, he was given the opportunity to rebuild it as a structure that will stand the test of time. The concrete shell of the house was the biggest fireproofing decision, particularly the roof. The house also features additional passive fire protection elements to prevent ember intrusions, such as spark-arresting screens to protect any vulnerable spots and drought-tolerant landscaping. A sprinkler system wraps the perimeter to saturate the building in an emergency, plus there’s a pool that could provide additional water for firefighting purposes.
When the house architect Lorcan O’Herlihy originally built for his parents burnt down in a Malibu wildfire, he was given the opportunity to rebuild it as a structure that will stand the test of time. The concrete shell of the house was the biggest fireproofing decision, particularly the roof. The house also features additional passive fire protection elements to prevent ember intrusions, such as spark-arresting screens to protect any vulnerable spots and drought-tolerant landscaping. A sprinkler system wraps the perimeter to saturate the building in an emergency, plus there’s a pool that could provide additional water for firefighting purposes.
In the front lawn, a water feature was installed, “which we saw as an opportunity to emulate the cascading creek and downstream river,” says Graham. “It was carved on-site from a boulder that we craned in.” The plants are 90% native to Sydney, including the bed of pink flowers called kangaroo paws.
In the front lawn, a water feature was installed, “which we saw as an opportunity to emulate the cascading creek and downstream river,” says Graham. “It was carved on-site from a boulder that we craned in.” The plants are 90% native to Sydney, including the bed of pink flowers called kangaroo paws.
Taking in the view of Betasso Nature Preserve.
Taking in the view of Betasso Nature Preserve.
The connecting patio surrounds a solitary tree, with views of the surrounding desert.
The connecting patio surrounds a solitary tree, with views of the surrounding desert.
The glass-walled ground level has an open layout that includes a kitchen and dining area, a living space, and a home office that can be closed off from the rest with hidden sliding doors. The central structure holds the staircase and a powder room.
The glass-walled ground level has an open layout that includes a kitchen and dining area, a living space, and a home office that can be closed off from the rest with hidden sliding doors. The central structure holds the staircase and a powder room.

380 more saves