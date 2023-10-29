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Collection by Edward Elion

OUTDOORS

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Relax in the private pool extending from the Tree Pool House.
Relax in the private pool extending from the Tree Pool House.
Set in Ross, California, the renovated wood-and-stone residence showcases the famed architect’s focus on craftsmanship.
Set in Ross, California, the renovated wood-and-stone residence showcases the famed architect’s focus on craftsmanship.
The extension wraps around the brick walls of the original home. It features large glazed doors that slide open to the verandah for seamless indoor-outdoor living when the weather allows. The dining table has been in Miriam's family for several generations, and is paired with some “very battered” midcentury Magistretti chairs.
The extension wraps around the brick walls of the original home. It features large glazed doors that slide open to the verandah for seamless indoor-outdoor living when the weather allows. The dining table has been in Miriam's family for several generations, and is paired with some “very battered” midcentury Magistretti chairs.
“We’re always throwing events,” says Paul, so the indoor/outdoor style was a great fit for them.
“We’re always throwing events,” says Paul, so the indoor/outdoor style was a great fit for them.
A triangular cutaway in the barn's volume creates a transitional space between indoors and outdoors and fills the interior with natural light.
A triangular cutaway in the barn's volume creates a transitional space between indoors and outdoors and fills the interior with natural light.
Modern lines softened by these wood edges
Modern lines softened by these wood edges
The proximity of the kitchen island, which seats four, makes it easy for the couple to serve dishes fresh from the stove.
The proximity of the kitchen island, which seats four, makes it easy for the couple to serve dishes fresh from the stove.
Korppoo is the company's other latest model, which has double-height ceilings and a two-level deck.
Korppoo is the company's other latest model, which has double-height ceilings and a two-level deck.
This prefab also has a wraparound deck with a shaded dining area.
This prefab also has a wraparound deck with a shaded dining area.
This circa-1958 Eichler in Silicon Valley makes a mesmerizing first impression with its combination of ipe wood and neon-yellow resin. A garden, courtesy of landscape designer Bernard Trainor, fosters the illusion of more space.
This circa-1958 Eichler in Silicon Valley makes a mesmerizing first impression with its combination of ipe wood and neon-yellow resin. A garden, courtesy of landscape designer Bernard Trainor, fosters the illusion of more space.
Landscape designer Bernard Trainor’s creative use of poured-in-place concrete pavers—such as off the living room, where they break up a low-maintenance lawn of June grass—give the irregularly shaped lot a sense of order. Foxtail ferns and blue chalk sticks, a succulent, lend dashes of color to the entry courtyard, while thyme makes for a fragrant accent between the pavers.
Landscape designer Bernard Trainor’s creative use of poured-in-place concrete pavers—such as off the living room, where they break up a low-maintenance lawn of June grass—give the irregularly shaped lot a sense of order. Foxtail ferns and blue chalk sticks, a succulent, lend dashes of color to the entry courtyard, while thyme makes for a fragrant accent between the pavers.
A pathway winds between a pair of Japanese maples and a myrtle tree that dates to the home’s original construction. The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders are by Fleetwood.
A pathway winds between a pair of Japanese maples and a myrtle tree that dates to the home’s original construction. The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders are by Fleetwood.