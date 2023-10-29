OUTDOORS
The extension wraps around the brick walls of the original home. It features large glazed doors that slide open to the verandah for seamless indoor-outdoor living when the weather allows. The dining table has been in Miriam's family for several generations, and is paired with some “very battered” midcentury Magistretti chairs.
Landscape designer Bernard Trainor’s creative use of poured-in-place concrete pavers—such as off the living room, where they break up a low-maintenance lawn of June grass—give the irregularly shaped lot a sense of order. Foxtail ferns and blue chalk sticks, a succulent, lend dashes of color to the entry courtyard, while thyme makes for a fragrant accent between the pavers.