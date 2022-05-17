Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The courtyard and open-air kitchen are the home’s hub, where Ernesto’s guests can convene for meals he prepares using local ingredients. “There is an incredible amount of produce in the area. It’s the simple things,” he says. Ellen designed the table and benches, which are surrounded by plantings added to the property.
The home sits at the end of a quiet, gravel road just 325-yards from the ocean. A board-formed concrete wall along the entry path hints at what is indoors.
The yard feels secluded thanks to solid fencing and a buffer of dense greenery. Benches by Angel City Lumber, stacked on stones and all from Molly’s home state of Oregon, create a seating moment to look back at a towering cork oak tree. The pavers and Adirondack chairs are all from OR.CA
The original driveway was dangerous and impractical due to the steep terrain. The architects designed a new route that slopes gently away from the street and toward a two-car garage and parking court.
"Having committed to the courtyard idea, we had to then refine it and study the many plan configurations possible around it," says Joe. "We looked to the traditional riad courtyard houses of Morocco—houses with lush, shady courtyards which have a strong sense of interiority, coupled with severe exteriors to street. We then layered other ideas such the notion of an ‘adaptable house’ and the somewhat contradictory idea of being able to open the entire living area direct to the sidewalk."
A deck steps down from the kitchen to an outdoor dining area in the garden.
A sleek version of the traditional parrilla, or grill, handcrafted by Oficios Asociados, has pride of place on the patio counter. - Buenos Aires, Argentina Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
An outdoor area extends off the rear of the home.
Along a stretch of bungalows and boxy new developments in Los Angeles’s Venice neighborhood, architect Barbara Bestor inserted a modern villa within the footprint of an old house purchased as a teardown. Preserving two walls of the previous single-story structure, Bestor designed a new, two-story wood-frame house crowned by a large skylit bathroom with its own expressive rooftop.
Hidden Beach It's almost a scene from a fictional Alex Garland novel: 22 nautical miles from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, sits a pristine secret beach, concealed beneath ground level in a tiny crater. To reach Hidden Beach, also known as Playa del Amor, travelers must swim through a nearly 40-foot tunnel, which only has about six feet of space between the water and overhead rock. Insider tip: The beach is sometimes closed due to a government research project, so check with boat operators before booking a trip to Marietas Islands. Photo courtesy of Marieta Islands Tourism #mexico #swimming #travel #naturalpools
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Sophia supervises her sister Helena as she cleans the surface of the small pool, whose rich emerald tiles echo the luxuriant greens of the garden’s tropical plantings.
The kitchen includes a 1970s Burke tulip table, vintage chairs by Kai Kristiansen, and a George Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant from Herman Miller.
Heath Ceramics Heron Blue wall tiles.
"I wanted sunlight, good ventilation, and an intimate relationship between the interiors and exteriors,
