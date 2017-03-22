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Collection by Ian Sessions

Outdoors

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A gravel path leads from the dining area to a bridge across the restored creek that runs along one side of the house.
A gravel path leads from the dining area to a bridge across the restored creek that runs along one side of the house.
The dining area is completely open to the outdoors. “Ian and Krista wanted to celebrate their everyday routine and abandon things they don’t use, like a formal dining space,” says Jess. The Jorn dining table is by Minotti while the Mariposa chairs are by Fyrn. The grill is by Lion and the heater is by Heatstrip.
The dining area is completely open to the outdoors. “Ian and Krista wanted to celebrate their everyday routine and abandon things they don’t use, like a formal dining space,” says Jess. The Jorn dining table is by Minotti while the Mariposa chairs are by Fyrn. The grill is by Lion and the heater is by Heatstrip.
The original home was converted into a bedroom level, and given a second-story addition and roof deck. The dark exterior color, a charcoal-eggplant hue, lets the landscape colors stand out in contrast. “The existing house roof became the roof deck,” says Rogers. “And then I just shifted over the addition so that it floated over the landscape.”
The original home was converted into a bedroom level, and given a second-story addition and roof deck. The dark exterior color, a charcoal-eggplant hue, lets the landscape colors stand out in contrast. “The existing house roof became the roof deck,” says Rogers. “And then I just shifted over the addition so that it floated over the landscape.”
"Flexibility, resilience, and joy were essential ingredients,
"Flexibility, resilience, and joy were essential ingredients,
"There was excitement about the site and the possibilities—that excitement was infectious,
"There was excitement about the site and the possibilities—that excitement was infectious,
The owners' love of Sea Ranch style inspired the architecture of their home, which surrounds a courtyard protecting three large redwoods.
The owners' love of Sea Ranch style inspired the architecture of their home, which surrounds a courtyard protecting three large redwoods.
"The marble was chosen to complement the tones of the timber floors,
"The marble was chosen to complement the tones of the timber floors,
Double doors open to the deck.
Double doors open to the deck.
The main body of the house is clad in cedar painted in Benjamin Moore Deep Caviar, joined with Buechel Stone Spalted Oak Sienna Flats, and natural cedar on the ends. Each finish alludes to the different eras of the house, layered together, with the painted cedar marking “the original body of the home,” says Natalie. “The stone felt like it was an important element of the earth to bring in, and the two other cedar elements at the ends are additions.”
The main body of the house is clad in cedar painted in Benjamin Moore Deep Caviar, joined with Buechel Stone Spalted Oak Sienna Flats, and natural cedar on the ends. Each finish alludes to the different eras of the house, layered together, with the painted cedar marking “the original body of the home,” says Natalie. “The stone felt like it was an important element of the earth to bring in, and the two other cedar elements at the ends are additions.”
The homeowners love the mountains and sought a site nestled among the trees. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">We love it because there are so many big trees different plants, and instantly, we fell in love with the land,
The homeowners love the mountains and sought a site nestled among the trees. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">We love it because there are so many big trees different plants, and instantly, we fell in love with the land,
“It would seem that the circle could easily be seen as a very stubborn form. But in this case, I love how it is a natural form to organize this path—to achieve this narrative,” says architect Derek Dellekamp.
“It would seem that the circle could easily be seen as a very stubborn form. But in this case, I love how it is a natural form to organize this path—to achieve this narrative,” says architect Derek Dellekamp.
Highly-durable furniture was chosen for the upper deck's sitting area, which routinely hosts sunset parties.
Highly-durable furniture was chosen for the upper deck's sitting area, which routinely hosts sunset parties.

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