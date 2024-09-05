Steph, Margaret, and their two dogs spent 2.5 years living in a 525-square-foot yurt on their 1.77 TK
Side Angle Side led the renovation of this 2,350-square-foot home for Steph Steele, the owner of Austin’s Tiny Grocer stores, and her wife, Margaret Tucker, who works as a family law attorney.
“I believe in simplicity and natural materials,” says Steph. “In our home, what really pops is our things: our furniture, art, and books. And in my [Tiny Grocer] store in the same way what really pops is our products.