After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,
The pool and surrounding landscape connect the architecture with the wooded park just beyond the yard. “We used the softer textures of ornamental grasses, Japanese maples, and perennial plantings to balance the rectilinear lines of the pool and the house,” says Josh Myers of Myers + Co. Landscape Architecture.
The rear facade is a complex articulation of angles and walkways.
The Cotage
“I love the modularity of the sectional,” says Samantha. “It gives me the flexibility to rearrange the seats based on how I’m feeling or if I’m hosting guests that day. The performance fabrics are great for this reason—they are liquid-repellent and soil- and water-resistant so my family can be carefree and not worry about getting it dirty. Lastly, I love that all Chicory products are sustainably made with FSC-certified wood and foam made from upcycled plastic bottles.”
Sleeping Cabin from southeast lawn and existing storage shed beyond.
The design team painted the exterior a dark, charcoal gray and sliced a two-story volume through the facade, removing part of the second floor to create the double-height space.
The large pocket doors of Mandeville Canyon House open up the corner of the living room to the concrete terrace and lawn beyond. This house, designed by Dutton Architects, is perfect for informal living and taking advantage of the southern California climate.
Joanna and Steve Vernetti have lived in their 1917 bungalow in Hancock Park for over 20 years. As their family increased in size, they needed more space—so they initially thought about adding another floor. After California passed the regulation in 2020, they called up their good friend (and former neighbor) David Thompson. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Thompson, a founding principal of Assembledge+, had recently participated in a Los Angeles Magazine project to imagine solutions for those who lack housing in the city. Their notion was for public agencies to subsidize building ADUs in backyards along alleyways, dovetailing with existing alley revitalization initiatives</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
This colonial farmhouse is full of cathedral-styled surprises. A side window, lit in the evening by wall sconce, adds a bit of enchantment to the homes exterior.
This modest agricultural language was further developed through the use of raw timbers and galvanized steel
A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.
At the entrance, Bruce is joined by his son, Sozé, and dog, Izzy. The 1940s shingled cottage was renovated by architectural designer Randall Recinos, designer Brian Paquette, and contractor Dylan Conrad.
The private outdoor space showcases the renovation's south-facing windows, which were installed to connect the indoors with the yard.
Two of the three units share a main entrance and all three units make use of communal outdoor spaces woven between the house and the charismatic oak trees.
