“I love the modularity of the sectional,” says Samantha. “It gives me the flexibility to rearrange the seats based on how I’m feeling or if I’m hosting guests that day. The performance fabrics are great for this reason—they are liquid-repellent and soil- and water-resistant so my family can be carefree and not worry about getting it dirty. Lastly, I love that all Chicory products are sustainably made with FSC-certified wood and foam made from upcycled plastic bottles.”