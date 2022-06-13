Outdoors
The pool and surrounding landscape connect the architecture with the wooded park just beyond the yard. “We used the softer textures of ornamental grasses, Japanese maples, and perennial plantings to balance the rectilinear lines of the pool and the house,” says Josh Myers of Myers + Co. Landscape Architecture.
“I love the modularity of the sectional,” says Samantha. “It gives me the flexibility to rearrange the seats based on how I’m feeling or if I’m hosting guests that day. The performance fabrics are great for this reason—they are liquid-repellent and soil- and water-resistant so my family can be carefree and not worry about getting it dirty. Lastly, I love that all Chicory products are sustainably made with FSC-certified wood and foam made from upcycled plastic bottles.”
Thompson, a founding principal of Assembledge+, had recently participated in a Los Angeles Magazine project to imagine solutions for those who lack housing in the city. Their notion was for public agencies to subsidize building ADUs in backyards along alleyways, dovetailing with existing alley revitalization initiatives
7 more saves