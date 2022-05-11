SubscribeSign In
The multi-level main residence sits nestled among soaring trees and thick landscaping, offering a tranquil oasis to reconnect with nature.
“You can really feel when you’re in the interior that it is exterior when you make the windows disappear completely,” says architect Ignacio Urquiza. “They disappear completely so the interior dining and living turn into exterior. The architecture tries to not disappear, but rather to blend with the reflection of the windows.”
A giant curved pocket door from Fleetwood — the first of its kind — removes the barrier between outside and in. The deck boards are carefully tapered to fit perfectly together as they radiate outward from the interior.
Finishes repeat to ensure a continuity of feeling throughout the home. In the primary bathroom, the floor is the same large format porcelain as the exterior spaces, the vanity counters are Concrete Collaborative terrazzo, and the shower wall tile is Mutina Rombini, which is also found on the kitchen island.
The same large format porcelain was used for the exterior patio, which is flush with the thresholds on the sliding glass doors. Blaine added a small bumpout at the end to accommodate a larger primary suite shower.
Sliding doors by Quantum were made to look like the original panes that couldn't be saved, and they lead to a fire pit outside.
The cantilevered roof creates a covered outdoor seating area offering mountain views.
“We drew a lot of inspiration from the house itself, but we tried to push it a bit further. We wanted to figure out a way to open the back elevation completely,” says Leidner.
The NanaWall glass walls offer maximum transparency and stacks neatly out of the way when open.
NanaWall folding glass walls are engineered to perform in harsh climates, including the snowy winters of the Methow Valley.
Henrik and Karin Lepasoon relax in their outdoor seating area that faces the ocean. They purchased the property in 2005 and began building five years later. “We used to take road trips in Europe every summer,” says Henrik, “but when Oskar was born we thought it would be nice to be in one place.”
