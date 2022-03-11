SubscribeSign In
Collection by Spencer Bull

Outdoor Spaces

The outdoor dining nook echoes the interior curves in the back corner of the garden. "Built-in seats just generally give you more space, basically,
Given the Northwest's damp climate, moss thrives, and Daniel and Sandy are embracing the natural touch.
New concrete angled stairs are a nod to Frank Lloyd Wright's design typology (Stricker studied under Wright).
Featuring more than 100 species, the garden is brimming with bird and insect attractants. “Surya’s first word was the Hindi word for bird,” says Surya’s father, Ali, “and it’s amazing to see all the birds that are coming through here now that are attracted to certain plants.”
A variety of drought-tolerant plants cascade down a 10-foot-wide vertical garden wall near the entrance to the property.
An outdoor dining area is shaded by a mesh canopy suspended by old drilling pipes.
The family of four and their guests can sit on a low railing that acts as a bench to take in the views.
The little red cabin is a nod to the classic summer cottage of Sweden.
The bench by the hot tub was salvaged from a local ski resort.
Inside the 1,930-square-foot structure, which is their full-time residence, con-crete floors and pale woods mimic the outdoor palette. A sliding glass wall from Fleetwood opens to an expansive patio and perfect sunset views.
Angled beams are a fixture of the structure, both inside and out. The beams “are an expression of the design, so they’re reinforcing view lines,” Winkelman says, “but they’re also weaving together the different axes of the site."
The outdoor dining area is connected to the new kitchen through a fine frame double glazed sliding door by Sieger Systems. This was one of the more expensive features of the renovation—the doors and triple-glazed windows throughout cost just over $27K in total—but was essential to achieve the connection the client was looking for. The slatted screen was another important feature. “It creates a backdrop for the dining area that makes the terrace feel more like an outdoor room that is separate from the rest of the garden,” explains architect Julia Hamson.
The multiple double-glazed apertures of the addition situates the kitchen in close connection to the backyard garden.
"We created the built-in ipe dining banquette with an elongated seat to run the length of the pool for added seating and to give it a more social feel,
