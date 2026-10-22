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Collection by AnnPA

Outdoor Space

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Hutchison replaced the house's original siding, which dated to 1967, with rough-sawn, tight knot cedar in a semi-transparent oil finish. Two different orientations—horizontal bevel and vertical tongue-and-groove—differentiate between volumes.
Hutchison replaced the house's original siding, which dated to 1967, with rough-sawn, tight knot cedar in a semi-transparent oil finish. Two different orientations—horizontal bevel and vertical tongue-and-groove—differentiate between volumes.
Exterior view, greenhouse, primary bath, and wild flowers
Exterior view, greenhouse, primary bath, and wild flowers
Unrivalled views over the ever changing Atlantic Ocean
Unrivalled views over the ever changing Atlantic Ocean
“We often hear that our homes don’t look like prefab,” says architect Meelena Oleksiuk Turkel. “But there’s no reason high quality, good design and prefabrication can’t work together.” Mulmur Hills Farm, for example, makes use of thermally modified ash cladding that contributes to both durability and beauty.
“We often hear that our homes don’t look like prefab,” says architect Meelena Oleksiuk Turkel. “But there’s no reason high quality, good design and prefabrication can’t work together.” Mulmur Hills Farm, for example, makes use of thermally modified ash cladding that contributes to both durability and beauty.
The cabin is designed as a place for Andrés’s teenage children to host barbecues and get-togethers. To make the most of the site’s impressive views, Stanaćev Granados designed a 600-square-foot cube with simple lines. The cabin, nicknamed Pabellón Galeo, is made of local wood (mostly pine) and glass.
The cabin is designed as a place for Andrés’s teenage children to host barbecues and get-togethers. To make the most of the site’s impressive views, Stanaćev Granados designed a 600-square-foot cube with simple lines. The cabin, nicknamed Pabellón Galeo, is made of local wood (mostly pine) and glass.
The previous homeowners had cultivated a large, Asian-inspired garden. The courtyard centers around this towering, bushy tree.
The previous homeowners had cultivated a large, Asian-inspired garden. The courtyard centers around this towering, bushy tree.
Two smaller, adjacent structures house autonomous bedrooms, each equipped with a full bathroom.
Two smaller, adjacent structures house autonomous bedrooms, each equipped with a full bathroom.
The cottage stretches for more than 110 feet, with a Muskoka room, or screened-in porch, at the northwestern end.
The cottage stretches for more than 110 feet, with a Muskoka room, or screened-in porch, at the northwestern end.
Highly-durable furniture was chosen for the upper deck's sitting area, which routinely hosts sunset parties.
Highly-durable furniture was chosen for the upper deck's sitting area, which routinely hosts sunset parties.
Sean and My grow vegetables with permaculture techniques, tend to an orchard, and have a few hens their children like to chase around. “We want to be as self-sufficient as possible,” Sean says.
Sean and My grow vegetables with permaculture techniques, tend to an orchard, and have a few hens their children like to chase around. “We want to be as self-sufficient as possible,” Sean says.
While the space is heavily insulated, with strong solar gain, a cast-iron stove from Salamander Stoves provides extra warmth on cool days.
While the space is heavily insulated, with strong solar gain, a cast-iron stove from Salamander Stoves provides extra warmth on cool days.
The courtyard and open-air kitchen are the home’s hub, where Ernesto’s guests can convene for meals he prepares using local ingredients. “There is an incredible amount of produce in the area. It’s the simple things,” he says. Ellen designed the table and benches, which are surrounded by plantings added to the property.
The courtyard and open-air kitchen are the home’s hub, where Ernesto’s guests can convene for meals he prepares using local ingredients. “There is an incredible amount of produce in the area. It’s the simple things,” he says. Ellen designed the table and benches, which are surrounded by plantings added to the property.
The family home that residents Tyler Lepore, Lisa Giroday, builders Hanson Land &amp; Sea, and September Architecture devised in the Sunshine Coast region of British Columbia, Canada, is wrapped with cedar and brick, tying to its wooded surround, which is only a four-minute walk to the ocean. "The house feels like it's part of the setting,
The family home that residents Tyler Lepore, Lisa Giroday, builders Hanson Land &amp; Sea, and September Architecture devised in the Sunshine Coast region of British Columbia, Canada, is wrapped with cedar and brick, tying to its wooded surround, which is only a four-minute walk to the ocean. "The house feels like it's part of the setting,
Lisa, a landscape designer, spent many months creating the land around the house. "There are typical West Coast perennials, including salal, sword fern, and oregon grape, and we planted a large selection of native, drought tolerant, food producing perennials,
Lisa, a landscape designer, spent many months creating the land around the house. "There are typical West Coast perennials, including salal, sword fern, and oregon grape, and we planted a large selection of native, drought tolerant, food producing perennials,
The couple and their friends spent hours clearing brush and felling at-risk oak and madrone trees. “There was no view at all,” Molly says. “You had to duck and peek through thick oak brush just to see that there was anything on the horizon.”
The couple and their friends spent hours clearing brush and felling at-risk oak and madrone trees. “There was no view at all,” Molly says. “You had to duck and peek through thick oak brush just to see that there was anything on the horizon.”

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