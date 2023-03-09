SubscribeSign In
y
Collection by Yani Berkshire

Outdoor shower

View 4 Photos
The back deck features an outdoor shower designed by Scott. Made of stainless steel and brass components, it uses a garden watering nozzle for the shower and foot-wash heads.
The back deck features an outdoor shower designed by Scott. Made of stainless steel and brass components, it uses a garden watering nozzle for the shower and foot-wash heads.