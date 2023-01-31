SubscribeSign In
Collection by Derek Miller

Outdoor- PV Project

View 19 Photos
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
The Opdahl House, designed by Edward Killingsworth for Richard and Joyce Opdahl, is located on the island of Naples, in Long Beach, California, and the design responds to the constraints imposed by the compact site.Unlike the neighbors, whose homes unflinchingly abut their property lines, Killingsworth set the Opdahl House 42 feet back from the street, dedicating half of the lot to a dramatic entryway that includes a carport, garden, and reflecting pool. The effect is one of entering a private sanctuary.
night view
In the landscaped front garden, a cobblestone walkway wraps around a Japanese tree preserved on the site during construction. The tree adds beauty, shading, and privacy.
One of the architects’ main challenges was to maintain the site’s white pine trees. As a result, the construction made use of sophisticated excavation and tree-conservation techniques. This also ensured that there was minimal disturbance to the riverfront during the build in 2019.
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
In the rear of the house, a new addition extends the living space and adds a roof terrace off the second-floor master bedroom. A garden is accessible through a wall of sliding glass doors with Sapele mahogany frames, set back to control solar gain.
The house hugs the perimeter of the forest.
The home, like the surrounding clusters of oaks, simultaneously shelters and defines the clearings.
The guest quarters are located in a separate structure with a cylindrical base.
The home is accessed from the rear via a gravel path.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
The all-black exterior fades into its natural setting.
A gravel trail winds through greenery into the entryway of the home, reinforcing the parklike nature of the site.
An energy-efficient TPO membrane covers the living room’s zigzag roof.
