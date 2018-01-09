Outdoor Party Pad by SCULPT Gardens

We draw our inspiration from the mossy rock walls of New England where we met, the ancient gardens of Japan that mimic natural landscapes, and the welcoming vibes of a 1960s sunken living room.
Sculpt Gardens is a San Francisco landscape design + build company that creates custom, low-maintenance, practical gardens. We work with you to create not just the garden of your dreams, but an additional outdoor living space. We bring decades of experience and, unlike many landscaping companies, we design and we build. sculptgardens.com