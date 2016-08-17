outdoor living
“We designed this home so that we can be here forever,” says Steph. Accessibility features include a ramp leading to the front door and showers with small curbs. The materials selected for the deck and roof intentionally have 40-year lifespans, while gutter protectors eliminate the need for cleaning: “There will be a point where we don’t need to be on ladders cleaning out gutters,” adds Steph.
When architects Melissa and Jacob Brillhart set out to design a home for themselves in downtown Miami they drew inspiration from a wide range of sources, including the city's trademark postwar tropical modernism, glass pavilion typology, and the classic dogtrot model. The resulting home features an elaborate red cedar shutter system, which produces a stunning interplay of shimmering light in the front patio.
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