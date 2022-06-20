Outdoor Kitchen
Ideas for improving our outdoor kitchen setup
"The greenhouse is supplied with heat & internet and is a spectacular setting for outdoor dinners. There has been substantial investment in the infrastructure including radiant heat, electric heat pumps for heating and cooling, full house generator, hardwired speakers & smart home automation."
"As you wander down into the western meadow with the mountaintop looming over, you'll find a large fire pit & the summer kitchen inspired by Francis Mallman's Patagonian home and Argentinian style outdoor cooking. The structure has a designated well & hot water, a refrigerator & propane stove. It is wired for internet and stands on a bluestone patio with an outdoor shower on the far exterior wall."
"Designed to take advantage of expansive ocean, island, and mountain views, this contemporary remodel and addition recycled the original 1948 ranch house to create a new two-story home with an open plan layout," says Blackbird Architects. The outdoor hardscape and garden include a reflection koi pond and palm island at the entry, green roofs, an outdoor kitchen, a pizza oven, and a fire pit.
