Outdoor Kitchen

Ideas for improving our outdoor kitchen setup

"The greenhouse is supplied with heat &amp; internet and is a spectacular setting for outdoor dinners. There has been substantial investment in the infrastructure including radiant heat, electric heat pumps for heating and cooling, full house generator, hardwired speakers &amp; smart home automation."
"As you wander down into the western meadow with the mountaintop looming over, you'll find a large fire pit &amp; the summer kitchen inspired by Francis Mallman's Patagonian home and Argentinian style outdoor cooking. The structure has a designated well &amp; hot water, a refrigerator &amp; propane stove. It is wired for internet and stands on a bluestone patio with an outdoor shower on the far exterior wall."
"The courtyard was a feature of the home that was conceived almost immediately as a peaceful respite from the urban density just outside,
The living room features a sofa constructed by Christopher himself.
The backyard features a firewood nook, for keeping warm or cooking up dinner al fresco.
The backyard was brought to life with a 20-yard pool, low-maintenance plantings like potted olive trees, gravel, and grass.
“You really want to be outside as much as possible,” Robert says. To help enhance the indoor-outdoor aspect of the home, they added accordion doors along the back of the house, leading from the living and dining room out onto the grass-covered pool area.
Robert and Cortney Novogratz enjoy a drink at the pool house bar, which was created by Roman Padilla.
“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.
The latest addition to the Brillhut compound, this outbuilding with its mini-kitchen and bar area provides a second bathroom and has been invaluable for hosting friends.
Makai’s structural steel components were designed by Mark Donofrio and affixed to the lava at four points. The kitchen contains a Kohler sink and pot racks from IKEA. "Because of the angle of the lava, it’s asymmetrical," says architect Erin Moore.
"Designed to take advantage of expansive ocean, island, and mountain views, this contemporary remodel and addition recycled the original 1948 ranch house to create a new two-story home with an open plan layout," says Blackbird Architects. The outdoor hardscape and garden include a reflection koi pond and palm island at the entry, green roofs, an outdoor kitchen, a pizza oven, and a fire pit.
At one end of the L-shaped terrace, interior designer Martine Brisson included room for a full outdoor kitchen so the family could prepare meals without stepping inside during the warmer months.
