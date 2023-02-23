The screened porch at the rear of the property overlooks the forest, and it was a response to the request of architect Tom Knezic’s mother for a space that embraced the morning light from the east. “I got a lot of head scratching from people wondering why you would put a porch on the back—but it’s actually kind of nice to look at the forest, and you get the east light,” says Knezic. “It also means we have three aspects, while it’s more typical to have just the single aspect toward the lake.”