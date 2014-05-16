Outdoor Furniture Exhibition at Jack Lenor Larsen's LongHouse

A fanciful outdoor furniture exhibition opens on the grounds of LongHouse Reserve, Jack Lenor Larsen's awe-inspiring 16-acre landscape in the Hamptons.

Giving new life to the cultivated, art-stocked grounds at LongHouse Reserve, a new exhibition opens this summer presenting nine distinctive outdoor rooms chock full of modern furniture curated by Jack Lenor Larsen along with Wendy Van Deusen, Sherri Donghia, and Elizabeth Lear. "Exteriors" opens to the public May 17, 2014, and runs through October 4.