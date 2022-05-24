An opening off the children’s bedroom (top right) brings in light and functions like a window looking over a courtyard, allowing the family to communicate easily from different levels.
The house was designed to minimally interfere with the hilltop vegetation, which is what attracted the family to the site.
The lush backyard presents an idyllic space for entertaining, complete with a sparkling pool, built-in kitchenette, and a spacious outdoor dining area.
This prefab also has a wraparound deck with a shaded dining area.
"Evenings can be spent beside the rock fire pit, or entertaining guests with an outdoor dinner, movie, or game night on the sheltered screened porch,
The glassy, newly built cabin is a stone’s throw away from hiking trails, with exclusive access to Lake Blue Ridge.
NanaWall folding glass walls are engineered to perform in harsh climates, including the snowy winters of the Methow Valley.
Making maximum use of a tight footprint, architect Robert Sweet designed a two-story home in Hermosa Beach that provides plenty of flexible indoor/outdoor space for residents Anton and Mardi Watts and their children.
A linear gasket serves as an entry to the house, a connection between the two shells, and a division between public and private spaces.
After rounding the house and climbing a set of concrete stairs, the home's entrance is revealed next to a Cedar-clad entry porch. The home has three separate decks, each oriented towards a different view of the site and natural surroundings.
The home has a mansard roof with shakes and real hardwood tongue and groove siding. “I liked the idea of making this ugly duckling into something with character versus landing a modern spaceship house in an old neighborhood dominated by vinyl homes,” architect/homeowner Caleb Johnson says.