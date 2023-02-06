Anodized aluminum-and-glass sliding doors are all that separate guests from the peaceful environs.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
Tack Architects designed the house to frame views of the surrounding landscape. The trellis offers shading and controls the amount of daylight that shines inside (and creates a dramatic passage along the house's perimeter).
The Monokuro House blends minimalist, Japanese-inspired architecture with indoor/outdoor California living.
The living room opens to a back patio.
A modern stone fence made of galvanized steel mesh filled with stones surrounds the house. “We got the stones from the local stonecutter—they use the stones washed up on the beach, not the stones from the fields,” Lassen explains.