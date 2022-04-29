SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Laura Doval

outdoor

View 29 Photos
Ernesto designed the villa’s kitchen more “for every day,” he says, but the one added to the courtyard has a professional range and parrilla to accommodate groups. “I don’t need super-fancy equipment,” Ernesto says. He and Yektajo designed the bar stools.
Ernesto designed the villa’s kitchen more “for every day,” he says, but the one added to the courtyard has a professional range and parrilla to accommodate groups. “I don’t need super-fancy equipment,” Ernesto says. He and Yektajo designed the bar stools.
Undeterred by the pandemic—and with their one-year-old daughter in tow—Danielle and Ely Franko spend seven months overhauling a former hay barn.
Undeterred by the pandemic—and with their one-year-old daughter in tow—Danielle and Ely Franko spend seven months overhauling a former hay barn.
"Named after the metre-thick cast concrete wall separating mirrored dwellings, Party Wall House traces a clean outline on a bush-clad hillside in Wellington. Answering the brief to reimagine density, Ben Mitchell-Anyon and Sally Ogle of Patchwork Architecture subvert a number of notions about duplex living. A singular roof brings elegance to a two-part project and enables efficiency in siting, retaining existing trees for both outlook and privacy."
"Named after the metre-thick cast concrete wall separating mirrored dwellings, Party Wall House traces a clean outline on a bush-clad hillside in Wellington. Answering the brief to reimagine density, Ben Mitchell-Anyon and Sally Ogle of Patchwork Architecture subvert a number of notions about duplex living. A singular roof brings elegance to a two-part project and enables efficiency in siting, retaining existing trees for both outlook and privacy."
Brooke and Tobi found the dining table on Craigslist, from a Eugene carpenter who specializes in refinishing vintage furniture. The chairs and light are vintage, and the white oak banquette is designed by Boyer, with Brooke’s love of the Audo hotel for inspiration. “They have a dining area that has an insert in the back of the dining bench to lean photos and pictures,” says Brooke.
Brooke and Tobi found the dining table on Craigslist, from a Eugene carpenter who specializes in refinishing vintage furniture. The chairs and light are vintage, and the white oak banquette is designed by Boyer, with Brooke’s love of the Audo hotel for inspiration. “They have a dining area that has an insert in the back of the dining bench to lean photos and pictures,” says Brooke.
It was important to the couple that the home’s deck be an extension of the living level, neither above nor below it. Sitting on ground level, the spacious deck offers fluid access to the surrounding wooded landscapes, while simultaneously inviting nature in.
It was important to the couple that the home’s deck be an extension of the living level, neither above nor below it. Sitting on ground level, the spacious deck offers fluid access to the surrounding wooded landscapes, while simultaneously inviting nature in.
Chairs by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Hay join a table by Ethimo on the deck off the kitchen, which offers views of the hills to the north.
Chairs by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Hay join a table by Ethimo on the deck off the kitchen, which offers views of the hills to the north.
The braai area can be used for cooking over the open fire, or lounging in summer or winter, thanks to a built-in couch beside the firebox. “It's such a beautiful place to sit. In the summer when it's warm, I read my book and bring a glass of wine,” says Bonnie. “We are spending a lot of time now in the winter there, too, because it's just so cozy.”
The braai area can be used for cooking over the open fire, or lounging in summer or winter, thanks to a built-in couch beside the firebox. “It's such a beautiful place to sit. In the summer when it's warm, I read my book and bring a glass of wine,” says Bonnie. “We are spending a lot of time now in the winter there, too, because it's just so cozy.”
After months of waiting for approvals to build a house in Sintra, Portugal, artist Chris Saunders decided to pivot, commissioning a custom tiny home on wheels from architecture studio Madeiguincho.
After months of waiting for approvals to build a house in Sintra, Portugal, artist Chris Saunders decided to pivot, commissioning a custom tiny home on wheels from architecture studio Madeiguincho.
Workshop .Interior paint is Ryokan Guesthouse from Backdrop.
Workshop .Interior paint is Ryokan Guesthouse from Backdrop.
In front of the workshop is a campfire style setting area complete with <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Ferm Living Desert lounge chairs, Fat Boy Bolleke globe lamps, and a concrete gas fire pit.</span>
Ferm Living Desert lounge chairs, Fat Boy Bolleke globe lamps, and a concrete gas fire pit.
The front deck is a perfect extension of the indoor space divided in a dining and seating area. Green portable lamps via Hay have a low glow to keep the party going after the sun sets.
The front deck is a perfect extension of the indoor space divided in a dining and seating area. Green portable lamps via Hay have a low glow to keep the party going after the sun sets.
The couple<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> wanted the house to be a thoughtful contribution to Fire Island's distinctly modern aesthetic. The geometric shape and expansive windows call to mind the vernacular of Sea Ranch while the cedar-clad exterior fits right in with the neighbors. An overhang on the deck adds architectural flare while also helping to reflect light back into the home. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
wanted the house to be a thoughtful contribution to Fire Island's distinctly modern aesthetic. The geometric shape and expansive windows call to mind the vernacular of Sea Ranch while the cedar-clad exterior fits right in with the neighbors. An overhang on the deck adds architectural flare while also helping to reflect light back into the home.
The shower provides a glimpse of the outdoors.
The shower provides a glimpse of the outdoors.
A serene outdoor shower space is surrounded by shou sugi ban wood.
A serene outdoor shower space is surrounded by shou sugi ban wood.
Outside, David wanted a bit more curb appeal and jumped at Nichols’s suggestion to cover part of the addition in roof tiles. “It’s supposed to be roofing tile, but I didn’t see why you couldn’t use it for a facade,” Nichols says.
Outside, David wanted a bit more curb appeal and jumped at Nichols’s suggestion to cover part of the addition in roof tiles. “It’s supposed to be roofing tile, but I didn’t see why you couldn’t use it for a facade,” Nichols says.

9 more saves