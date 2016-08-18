Subscribe to Dwell
Feather Rock
Light weight eco friendly Rock Face Cladding. Green product with amazing thermal and insulating properties. Concrete product simulating natural stone. Interior and exterior.
Monory’s friends, the Leclercs, join her for an alfresco meal on the patio. They’re seated at a custom-made table on Fermob’s Luxembourg chairs.
