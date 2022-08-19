SubscribeSign In
The couple took advantage of numerous municipal programs when landscaping the backyard. Mandy recently completed a free course through LADWP, who also promotes resources for the SoCal Turf Replacement Program, to become a certified California Native Plant Landscape: “There is an amazing amount of knowledge and resources for transitioning yards with more native/drought-tolerant plants through LADWP and the Theodore Payne Foundation,” says Mandy.
A Cor-Ten steel planter running along one side is filled with Carex Ice Dance. “The plantings are minimalist, yet rich in color and texture,” says landscape architect H. Keith Wagner. The wood planters on the top level were custom designed by Kelton Woodwork.
The smallest Out of the Valley model is the Forest Sauna, which features two benches on either side of a heater and fits two people lying down or four to six people seated. A large window brings views of the surrounding landscape into the sauna. “The sauna experience is all about connection—to nature, to other people, and to yourself,” says McKelvie. “It’s also good for physical and mental health and people are becoming much more aware of that.”
Yoni and Lindsey say the fire pit is one of their favorite features of the house because it allows them to get into the camping spirit. "Even though we have this nice home to sit in, we can also just put our feet in the dirt and sit outside and roast marshmallows and hang out with the kids,
Five cabins are located in the pine forest surrounding the main house. “The design for both the main house and cabins at Saltwater Farm resulted from studying traditional Pacific Northwest cabins and refining that vernacular language with one of Scandinavian minimalism,” says designer Taylor Bode.
A garden work bench and recycled plastic towers planted with vegetables, herbs, and fruit are situated on the porch.
Situated on five acres in the Mojave Desert about 10 minutes from Joshua Tree, this three-bedroom dwelling was originally built in 1987 and recently underwent a head-to-toe renovation. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">In the backyard, the shipping container Modpool is controlled by a smart-tech system which allows it to double as a jacuzzi</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
Jennifer requested the Japanese-style outdoor soaking tub, but it’s enjoyed by the whole family. It was built by J&amp;K Cedar Works for around $6,500.
A sleek version of the traditional parrilla, or grill, handcrafted by Oficios Asociados, has pride of place on the patio counter. - Buenos Aires, Argentina Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
In the living room, spare Scandinavian design takes center stage. Hans Wegner’s Wishbone chairs surround an Essay dining table by Cecilie Manz for Fritz Hansen; a mostly wood palette is enhanced by slate-gray brick around the fireplace. The paper lanterns throughout the home are a mixture of classics by Isamu Noguchi alongside those picked up in Japan and France.
Be selective about splurging. One of the hardest, yet potentially most satisfying, parts of staying on budget is learning where to save and where to splurge. There are certain items or pieces that are worthy of spending more on, whether it’s a sofa that will last you a decade or kitchen countertops that will really help improve the value of your home. Your contractor or other design professional can advise you on locations or pieces where a higher-quality product is important versus something more basic.
Two Swiss designers breathe new life into retired gondolas by turning them into sleek, customizable saunas. The interiors are gutted, and the exteriors receive a brand-new paint job—in any color of your choice.
The renovation introduced a new deck, and opened up the living and kitchen areas. “The home is ‘so Warrandyte,’” says builder Hamish White. “It has a great connection with the outdoors, views of trees from most windows, and a homely and familiar feel which makes it really comfortable to be in.”
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
During the day, this home takes poolside relaxation to the next level, with sun loungers spread out across the patio, which is paved in a large Para slab in Greyed Nickel. The pool’s ornate edge pattern was created with the linear Westmount paver in Shale Grey and Onyx Black, and is finished with the brand’s elegant Raffinato wall cap and steps in Greyed Nickel.
"In some ways the strongest attributes of the house are probably the outside spaces,” says Court. The original cedar deck was replaced with Kebony decking that wraps around a century-old cherry tree. A pair of Andy rockers from Mamagreen face an ottoman by Kenneth Cobonpue. The accordion doors are a NanaWall SL-60 system that allows the main room of the guesthouse to open completely to the deck.
Combine native plants with rockscapes to create gardens that don’t need excessive irrigation. Here, Techo-Bloc’s Industria 600 series slab in Greyed Nickel was imaginatively used to create contrast between the more organic stones and rocks, as well as functional walkways for seating and a fire pit.
