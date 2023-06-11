SubscribeSign In
b
Collection by Brian Davis

Outdoor

View 13 Photos
In this temperate, oceanside climate, the house relies on natural ventilation, with numerous operable windows.
In this temperate, oceanside climate, the house relies on natural ventilation, with numerous operable windows.
The family home that residents Tyler Lepore, Lisa Giroday, builders Hanson Land &amp; Sea, and September Architecture devised in the Sunshine Coast region of British Columbia, Canada, is wrapped with cedar and brick, tying to its wooded surround, which is only a four-minute walk to the ocean. "The house feels like it's part of the setting,
The family home that residents Tyler Lepore, Lisa Giroday, builders Hanson Land &amp; Sea, and September Architecture devised in the Sunshine Coast region of British Columbia, Canada, is wrapped with cedar and brick, tying to its wooded surround, which is only a four-minute walk to the ocean. "The house feels like it's part of the setting,
The exterior of the home showcases its measured simplicity. "It looks like it lands lightly on the ground,
The exterior of the home showcases its measured simplicity. "It looks like it lands lightly on the ground,
The outdoor areas were designed with two perspectives in mind. “Typically people focus on making the house look beautiful from the outside,” says Briana. “Because of all the windows, I wanted to also consider how we experience the outside from the inside.
The outdoor areas were designed with two perspectives in mind. “Typically people focus on making the house look beautiful from the outside,” says Briana. “Because of all the windows, I wanted to also consider how we experience the outside from the inside.
Drive up to house.
Drive up to house.
John Brooks and Erik Eaker called on architecture firm Rock Paper Hammer to restore a 1953 ranch home in Louisville, Kentucky, to its modernist roots. The architects had already overhauled the entryway and garage with the previous owners.
John Brooks and Erik Eaker called on architecture firm Rock Paper Hammer to restore a 1953 ranch home in Louisville, Kentucky, to its modernist roots. The architects had already overhauled the entryway and garage with the previous owners.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.