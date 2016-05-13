ŌURA Wellness Ring

ŌURA, a wellness ring and app, enables you to learn how your lifestyle choices affect your sleep, and how the quality of your sleep affects your ability to perform both mentally and physically. The company, Ouraring, was established in 2013 in Finland. In addition to the headquarters in Oulu, Finland, the company has offices in Helsinki and San Francisco. ŌURA was chosen the CES 2016 Best of Innovation Awards honoree in the Fitness, Sports and Biotech product category, at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2016 in Las Vegas.

For more information visit: www.ouraring.com

To keep up with your performance and well-being, it is important to understand how your body responds to the demands of your daily life. ŌURA helps you optimize your daily activity level based on how well your body has recharged from the challenges of previous days. Getting enough restorative sleep is the key for maintaining good mental and physical performance and health. The ŌURA ring analyses your sleep quality by measuring your pulse wave form and heart rate dynamics, body temperature and movement in research level accuracy.

Instead of just measuring individual metrics like steps or heart rate, ŌURA helps you understand how your body responds to your activities, daily choices and rhythms - your lifestyle and behavior - both in short and long term. Based on the physiological responses of your body, it provides you with meaningful, personalized and actionable guidance thru the ŌURA companion app.

The ŌURA ring knows when you go to sleep and when you wake up. While you rest, the ring works hard to help you understand next morning how to adjust you choices towards better balance and performance - based on how well you have recharged during the night. The ŌURA app is a powerful companion to the ring. It delivers personalized and actionable recommendations, visualizing the insights regarding your Sleep, Activity and Readiness to perform.

Design:

Our design combines sophisticated aesthetics with ultimate wearing comfort. ŌURA ring is waterproof and scratch resistant made of high-tech ceramics.

Science:

The ŌURA ring continuously measures and interprets your body's reactions in relation to your lifestyle. It took several generations of prototypes to fit all of this intelligence into an elegant ring.

Battery:

ŌURA goes a long time on a single charge and recharges in less than 60 minutes. Simply place the ŌURA ring in the charger while you are getting ready for work or sleep and you're good to go.