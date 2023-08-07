Our home ideas
The spacious primary suite on the first floor overlooks the tree canopies, offering a retreat from the everyday. “We love that the house doesn’t look too grand on the exterior and often surprises people with how much space we have on the inside,” says Heather. “We also really love that we were able to vault the ceilings.”
The windows in the bar area are a more modest size than those in the living area, yet boast the same effect thanks to the simple, graphic frame. Set into a white-tiled wall and framing the ebony cladding, this window adds an element of drama that complements the striking blue cabinetry and gold details.
The vista through the trees to the lake was one of the first things that attracted Heather and Brad to the home. The Marvin Essential windows offer sweeping views and invite the outside in, creating a vibrant backdrop to family life that changes with the seasons. “We changed all of the windows to add nearly double the amount of glass to the house,” reveals Heather. “We love how it lets in such incredible light and captures our great views!”
During the renovation, drastic changes were made to the layout, including moving the kitchen to the rear of the home to capture the lake views. The kitchen opens out to the pool and a sun-drenched timber deck through sliding glass doors from the Marvin Elevate collection, dissolving boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces.
Heather and Brad live in the home with their two sons, 12-year-old Graham and 10-year-old Wes. The exterior is defined by a striking black scheme that conceals the more playful interior—which is hinted at by the pink and white midcentury-style pool furniture. The minimalist ebony window frames—from the Marvin Essential collection—blend into the ebony facade to create the appearance of a wall of glass. “We love our dark exterior and how well our windows blend into it,” explains Heather. “When looking at the house from the back, it looks so seamless.”
