Our Editor-in-Chief's Favorite Furniture on Chairish

Dwell editor-in-chief Amanda Dameron scoured secondhand furniture purveyor Chairish to pick her favorite pieces, ranging from a walnut coffee table by design icon Jens Risom to a set of wooden bowling pins from the 1920s. Chairish allows design aficionados and professional designers alike to buy and sell pre-owned furniture; each piece is vetted and curated by the site's in-house team, so you can rest assured that that Harry Bertoia is really a Harry Bertoia. Shop Amanda's selections here and click through the slideshow to glimpse a few highlights.