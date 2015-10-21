Our Dwell Home of the Day Is a New York House Inspired by Two Midcentury Icons

For those who wish they could reside inside the pages of Dwell, Dwell Homes provides a vetted selection of available real estate that shares our modern sensibility.

Upstate New York's Gefter-Press House, a single-story home inspired by Mies van der Rohe's Farnsworth House and Philip Johnson's Glass House, is currently on the market for $1,950,000. To schedule a showing, and discover more homes in your area, head to Dwell Homes.