Our Dwell Home of the Day is a Modernist Glass-Encased Forest Abode

20841 Oak Lane Drive was designed in 1964 by H.P. Davis "Deever" Rockwell—who once worked in the office of Mies van der Rohe—for his family. It's located in Olympia Fields, IL, outside Chicago. It's currently on the market for $619,000. To schedule a showing, and discover more homes in your area, head to Dwell Homes.