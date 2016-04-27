Jeremy Steenblik knows how to turn incredible materials into clothing that’s as simple as it is beautiful. When it came time to rebrand his house clothing line, we wanted it to look and feel as good as his clothes.



Otters offers durable, aesthetically simple men and women’s clothing made from high quality Japanese fabrics. Made in LA and sold through Jeremy’s Bastille stores, we’ve followed the brand’s development and tried it on—so to speak. We love Otters, but felt it could use a refresh to elevate its shelf presence.



We designed a new logo, labels, and hang tag envelopes. We also switched sizing from the American small-to-large system to the more global and European number system as the line expands beyond U.S. retail.