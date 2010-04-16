Last week, Other Space Odysseys: Greg Lynn, Michael Maltzan, Alessandro Poli opened at the Canadian Center for Architecture in Montreal, Quebec. The exhibition explores solutions for space travel and habitation by looking at how a colony in space could find its grounding in a world without gravity, featuring a proposal for a new Jet Propulsion Laboratory for NASA, and showing of the 1972 film Architettura Interplanetaria by Superstudio, of which Poli was a member.

The show runs through September 6 but if you can't make it to Montreal, view our slideshow of images from the exhibit.