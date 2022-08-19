Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
r
Collection by
Rebecca Schubert
Storage
View
10
Photos
Filled with artisanal touches and special pieces, the property is being sold fully furnished.
Inside the closets are items like the family’s ski equipment, neatly arranged and always at the ready.
Woodshop 506 did the millwork for the cabinets and shelves throughout the home.
This home in Melbourne by design duo Kathryn Robson and Susie Cohen has deep nook shelves at one end of the wardrobe, which gives the bathroom a warm, natural and organic feel.
Ren and Karvelius designed and installed a custom storage piece that doesn’t disturb the original fixtures, like the trim and radiator.
walls are lined in flush timber skirting with a neat shadow gap detail to the clay render.
Install smart storage. Keep your kitchen clean, neat, and clutter-free with smart storage so that pots, pans, small appliances, and utensils are out of sight and out of mind.
Poggenpohl’s optimized drawer organizers have the right place for everything—from cutlery and small utensils to fresh fruit and spices. You’ll never lose your coriander again.
Share