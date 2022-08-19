SubscribeSign In
Filled with artisanal touches and special pieces, the property is being sold fully furnished.
Inside the closets are items like the family’s ski equipment, neatly arranged and always at the ready.
Woodshop 506 did the millwork for the cabinets and shelves throughout the home.
This home in Melbourne by design duo Kathryn Robson and Susie Cohen has deep nook shelves at one end of the wardrobe, which gives the bathroom a warm, natural and organic feel.
Ren and Karvelius designed and installed a custom storage piece that doesn’t disturb the original fixtures, like the trim and radiator.
A redundant chimney stack recess has been re-appropriated as the master bed nook. It has been lined with a bespoke timber bedhead with integrated lighting, storage, and bedside tables. The <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">walls are lined in flush timber skirting with a neat shadow gap detail to the clay render.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
Install smart storage. Keep your kitchen clean, neat, and clutter-free with smart storage so that pots, pans, small appliances, and utensils are out of sight and out of mind.
Poggenpohl’s optimized drawer organizers have the right place for everything—from cutlery and small utensils to fresh fruit and spices. You’ll never lose your coriander again.
