Organic Factory by Giles Belley

I first discovered Giles Belley a few years back when he designed one of the most elegant energy-saving power adapters I've ever seen. Now the innovative French designer is passing back into our orbit with a new line of designs called The Organic Factory.

The collection features household objects made with organic, biodegradable materials garnered from agricultural waste. The designs embrace the volatile nature of biodegradable materials, using partial decomposition to create a dynamic aspect to each design. Check out the drawings and prototypes in our slideshow.