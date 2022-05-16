SubscribeSign In
Orange Crush

Roca wall tiles in an orange hue called Rainbow Azul used a long the walls and in the shower stall of this bathroom to give it sassy midcentury vibe.
Woven through the raw palette of glass, concrete, wood, and Cor-Ten steel are two strong color gestures—including a kitchen with bright orange paint and Corian countertops and cabinetry.
Together with Nick Dine, Chris also designed the concrete planters, pillows, and powder-coated steel lounge chairs on the front deck; all are part of the Modern by Dwell Magazine home collection for Target. Predominantly native, fire-resistant plantings dot the property, which sits in a wildland urban inter-face (WUI) zone.
Joaquin Altamirano and Silvia Martín worked with Daniel Bergman Vázquez of Estudio Untercio to create an open-plan oasis in an apartment building in central Madrid. Estudio Untercio designed the medium-density fiberboard cupboards, which are coated with lacquer paint matching the ceramic-porcelain countertops. The tubular hood above the island is by Teka.
Made of stainless steel and TEKA hardwood, a Curzon dining table by Modloft is surrounded by a quartet of Victoria Ghost dining chairs by Philippe Starck for Kartell. A striped Missy pendant light by Filipe Lisboa hangs overhead. Four Chill White media consoles from CB2 line the western wall.
