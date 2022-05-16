Orange Crush
Together with Nick Dine, Chris also designed the concrete planters, pillows, and powder-coated steel lounge chairs on the front deck; all are part of the Modern by Dwell Magazine home collection for Target. Predominantly native, fire-resistant plantings dot the property, which sits in a wildland urban inter-face (WUI) zone.
Joaquin Altamirano and Silvia Martín worked with Daniel Bergman Vázquez of Estudio Untercio to create an open-plan oasis in an apartment building in central Madrid. Estudio Untercio designed the medium-density fiberboard cupboards, which are coated with lacquer paint matching the ceramic-porcelain countertops. The tubular hood above the island is by Teka.