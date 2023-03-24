SubscribeSign In
Collection by ÖÖD Mirror Houses

ÖÖD mobile mirror house

View 4 Photos
The wheels and the tow bar of the chassis can be hidden or removed for a nice terrace to be built around the house.
The wheels and the tow bar of the chassis can be hidden or removed for a nice terrace to be built around the house.
The brand new ÖÖD mobile unit is designed for immersive experiences and successful short-term rental business.
The brand new ÖÖD mobile unit is designed for immersive experiences and successful short-term rental business.
The full steel frame and industrial mirror glass facade are the best in the industry.
The full steel frame and industrial mirror glass facade are the best in the industry.