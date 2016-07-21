ONE-O-ONE TRAVEL MUG BY ACERA: best of the best 2016 in the Red Dot Awards

THE ONE-O-ONE TRAVEL MUG BY ACERA RECEIVES HIGHEST DISTINCTION IN THE RED DOT AWARD: BEST-OF-THE-BEST 2016 The ACERA travel mug conquers the top step of the podium in the prestigious international competition Red Dot Design Award: a goal that underlines the great renown achieved by ACERA in the global design world. July 2016. Crafted and designed by ACERA, with the collaboration of Hangar Design Group, One-O-One takes its name from the tallest skyscraper in Taipei, commemorating its skyline: it is a fashion accessory connecting the European taste to a global lifestyle, where the travel mug becomes a functional and elegant object indissolubly tied to the idea of travel as a multicultural experience. One-O-One is totally hand-crafted and hand-decorated according to an ACERA patented manufacturing process, that includes the use of ceramic enriched with white tourmaline powder coming from high quality Brazialian gemstones. When this semi-precious mineral stone is heated or cooled, it generates an electrical charge capable of emitting negative ions that contribute to purify liquids contained in the mug. What a perfect way to combine health benefits with the beauty of contemporary design! Handmade in opaque ceramic, One-O-One is available in different shades of warm and natural colours. The external surface of the mug is embellished by alternate smooth and textured surfaces, with different decorations that add more grip. ACERA is a ceramic brand, founded in Taiwan by Yu Chun-Ming in 1989. Aiming at creating a world-renowned brand of ceramic products for the home and the contemporary man, ACERA has been able to blend innovation, unique ceramic techniques, rigorous manufacturing processes and patented technology, adopting both traditional and modern designs. The Red Dot Award ( www.red-dot.org) is organised by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Essen, Germany. It is one of the largest competitions in the world. It was in 1955 that an international jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. The name and brand of the award were developed in the 1990’s by Red Dot CEO, Professor Dr. Peter Zec. Since then the sought-after ‘Red Dot’ is the revered international seal of outstanding design quality.