Artist Lauren Ewing designed a stylish but subtle home in her native Indiana, using Canadian maple for the hallway and living-room floors, giving them a bright, clean look. A built-in shelving system borders the hearth, creating functional and decorative storage spaces for firewood collected on-site.
An elegant built-in shelf lies above the bed.
Paul finds a hiding place amongst the bedroom built-ins.
Restricting storage to a monolithic bank of bookshelves and cabinets cuts down on furniture clutter. “If you put a lot of small things into a small space, it can feel twice as small,” Ryan says. “If you have an object with heft and mass, it makes everything feel larger. It seems contradictory, but it works.” He outfitted an Ikea Pax and Komplement closet system with custom doors and placed automotive felt over them to dampen sound from a nearby track of the Long Island Rail Road.
Hexagonal tiles made by the Portland Cement Company continue the pattern in the bathroom, where the architect designed low drawers and cabinets that are easy for Luna to reach.
A bright green, patterned wallpaper envelops the bathroom on the lower level.
Hynam built additional storage along one angled wall of the bedroom loft and beneath the skylight.
