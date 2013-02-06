On the Scene at Stockholm Design Week 2013: Furniture Fair

Furniture expo Stockholm Furniture Fair is the largest exhibition of Scandinavian design, with 80 percent of the 730 exhibitors being from the Nordic countries. Still, the outlook is international, with Oki Sato, the founder of Japanese design studio Nendo, as this year’s Guest of Honour.Nendo’s presence is visible not only in the entrance hall, where the installation ”80 sheets of Mountains” is placed, but also at various producers who have collaborated with the design studio on brand new products.