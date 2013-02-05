On the Scene at Stockholm Design Week 2013

In the middle of the cold and dark winter, the Swedes hold their annual Stockholm Design Week, drawing exhibitors and visitors from Europe and other parts of the world. We met with a mix of established producers and new talents on the opening day, when design studios all over Stockholm welcomed international media to see their brand new pieces. While the much-debated topic among the country’s design crowd is the slightly existential question “What is Swedish design?”, one thing is certain: It is definitely alive.