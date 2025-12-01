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Collection by Omar Crespo

OM Guesthouse

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A mirror with an idiosyncratic shape hangs above the vanity in the bathroom, where shower tile from Stone Source in Los Angeles and lime was plaster paint act as canvases for light-and-shadow play.
A mirror with an idiosyncratic shape hangs above the vanity in the bathroom, where shower tile from Stone Source in Los Angeles and lime was plaster paint act as canvases for light-and-shadow play.
The home is accessible year-round, although snowy winters and road closures make the trip from Seattle a bit longer during the colder months.
The home is accessible year-round, although snowy winters and road closures make the trip from Seattle a bit longer during the colder months.
The prefab design utilizes a pin foundation system that reduces the project’s carbon footprint by 77 percent, says Wittman.
The prefab design utilizes a pin foundation system that reduces the project’s carbon footprint by 77 percent, says Wittman.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing and a linear skylight help welcome the landscape within the cabin’s small footprint.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing and a linear skylight help welcome the landscape within the cabin’s small footprint.