“The roof structure is exposed in every room of the house, which leads the eye to connect all of the rooms together, making the house seem bigger than it really is,” Hutchison says. Dunn Lumber supplied the laminate shelves for the study.
Additional outdoor dining and leisure spaces make Scott's home perfect for hosting gatherings year round.
Scott and Furman play guitar in the new dining room, which has become the creative engine room of the home.
A dramatic black-painted wall is a backdrop for the home office. The renovation has compelled the couple to move into the home full-time and rent their Seattle townhome.
Loewen windows and sliding glass doors from Western Window Systems connect the common spaces on the ground level to the balcony and wooded backyard. “We really wanted to feel connected to nature,” says Karyn.