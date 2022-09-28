SubscribeSign In
Two people can work back-to-back in this unique space that incorporates home office ideas for two. Two long, thin desks provide ample dual work surfaces, each with its own built-in storage shelves. The floors are Douglas Fir with OSMO finish. The angled walls and ceiling are Douglas Fir Marine Grade Plywood with a whitewash finish.
Unpainted plywood wraps all around the living areas to give the interior "a warmth and texture that interacts beautifully with the external Blackbutt timber," says Jackson. "It has a robust , durable, and tactile quality that sits well with the internal concrete floors."
With the space swathed in rich plywood, two wall-mounted light sources stand out. "I am obsessed with them,
The simplicity of the structure, in form and materiality, amplifies the dramatic mountain views and feelings of solitude. "We called it the hermitage because it’s a getaway,
For added interest, the team designed custom plywood window casings. "Usually you try to hide it,
A bed built into the bathroom wall pulls down to replace the sofa. An Olio teapot designed by Barber Osgerby sits on the counter.
The interior color palette mirrors The Hermitage's natural surroundings. Green and terra cotta tones add warmth.
After passing through Tartago's ancient village, visitors approach The Hermitage by walking down slope. Access to the front door is via a hovering footbridge.
"It's not close to highways,
Scardulla says that in design, it’s critical to build with your hands “because you change how you see things,
Many architects don't practice with their hands, they say, outside of models made at university. "When they start working, they don't know how things are done. Architects need to start from scratch because when they're on-site, they'll know how to solve problems."
Scardulla says that in design, it’s critical to build with your hands “because you change how you see things,
"It's simple, yet it's expressive,” Scardulla says. “We don't like excesses. We don't like when you enter a space, and everything is immediately declared, everything is clear. We like discovery and complexity. That's why we love that you get there and you get to the door, and you have one perception, then you enter and get another, step down, and have a new perception, and so on. You take the bed down and get a new perception again."
