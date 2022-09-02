SubscribeSign In
Full of bohemian soul, the heritage neighborhood of Fitzroy in Melbourne is known as a real estate hot spot. But rather than capitalize on their block and exploit a vacant garden east of their property, the family of four who own King Bill decided to create a new pocket park to bring more greenery to the streetscape. When it came time to renovate their double-story terrace home, the owners sought out local studio Austin Maynard Architects—a firm known for its sustainable ethos—who incorporated the empty garden to the east, and an old stable at the rear, to the new floor plan. A large, curved, sliding wall separates the master bathroom from an open net lounge area above the study.
The front of the terrace now houses a guest bedroom and (pictured here) the teenage son's bedroom. Taking advantage of the high ceiling, the architects added a suspended platform bed space, a lounging net, and a hatch that leads up to a “secret” roof space.
An office lies just off the stairway, and a ladder leads to a catamaran-style net overhead, perfect for stargazing through a broad skylight.
A large curved sliding wall separates the master bathroom from an open net over the study below.
“The parents can now step out of the bath, slide the wall away and then air dry themselves on the net in front of the big sunny north facing window,” says Maynard.
Tiny homes and shipping containers have inspired many homeowners to seek out home office ideas for small spaces, like the one pictured here. A clever loft makes the perfect home office space without overcrowding this diminutive abode by New Zealand–based company, Build Tiny.
Baltic birch plywood is installed on the walls of the Mono, eliminating the need for baseboards and trim. The team wanted to make the structures as efficient as possible so that they would leave small environmental footprints.
