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Collection by Amy Simpson

Office

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The majority of the house is clad in inky blue metal—a durable, low-maintenance material.
The majority of the house is clad in inky blue metal—a durable, low-maintenance material.
The home is elevated above a carport, which can also be used as a covered semi-outdoor living space in the summer.
The home is elevated above a carport, which can also be used as a covered semi-outdoor living space in the summer.
A green wraparound fascia and staggered windows provide a quirky welcome and set the tone for The FUN House.
A green wraparound fascia and staggered windows provide a quirky welcome and set the tone for The FUN House.
A section out of the central living pavilion was cut out to create an angled deck with a pergola. This angle allows the windows to be true north and creates an interesting feature.
A section out of the central living pavilion was cut out to create an angled deck with a pergola. This angle allows the windows to be true north and creates an interesting feature.
With a new baby on the way and the soon-to-be grandmother moving in, Seattleites Ilga Paskovskis and Kyle Parmentier asked Best Practice Architecture to expand their detached garage into a 570-square-foot ADU, which they now call the Granny Pad. “We can see the joy it brings Grandma when the baby comes over to visit,” says Kyle. “It’s the best part of her day.”
With a new baby on the way and the soon-to-be grandmother moving in, Seattleites Ilga Paskovskis and Kyle Parmentier asked Best Practice Architecture to expand their detached garage into a 570-square-foot ADU, which they now call the Granny Pad. “We can see the joy it brings Grandma when the baby comes over to visit,” says Kyle. “It’s the best part of her day.”
“We definitely wanted to preserve the character of the home and make sure that it always fits the neighborhood,” says designer Jenny Bassett. To that end, the team kept the front façade intact, only repainting and adding new landscaping. The fireplace in the living room was also retained, so wood is stored in the front yard for easy access.
“We definitely wanted to preserve the character of the home and make sure that it always fits the neighborhood,” says designer Jenny Bassett. To that end, the team kept the front façade intact, only repainting and adding new landscaping. The fireplace in the living room was also retained, so wood is stored in the front yard for easy access.
In leafy northwest Washington, D.C., a two-story addition expands a 1936 home without overwhelming it.
In leafy northwest Washington, D.C., a two-story addition expands a 1936 home without overwhelming it.
.There are 21 solar panels on the roof of the former cartshed (on the left).
.There are 21 solar panels on the roof of the former cartshed (on the left).
An addition created much-needed height in the attic, for the couple to be able to install a full bedroom suite and office. The low-lying addition keeps in scale with the mass of the main house, so as not to overwhelm the neighbors or surrounding context. It also facilitated about 1000 more square feet of living space.
An addition created much-needed height in the attic, for the couple to be able to install a full bedroom suite and office. The low-lying addition keeps in scale with the mass of the main house, so as not to overwhelm the neighbors or surrounding context. It also facilitated about 1000 more square feet of living space.
The home's roof height meets that of its neighbors’ second stories, and its big, black-framed Marvin Ultimate tilt/turn windows put a contemporary twist on a centuries-old ventilation strategy. Its Artisan V-Groove siding by James Hardie, with mitered corners and painted Narraganset Green—a deep peacock-emerald with tones of charcoal and slate—strikes a happy medium between subtropical color and chic contemporary minimalism.
The home's roof height meets that of its neighbors’ second stories, and its big, black-framed Marvin Ultimate tilt/turn windows put a contemporary twist on a centuries-old ventilation strategy. Its Artisan V-Groove siding by James Hardie, with mitered corners and painted Narraganset Green—a deep peacock-emerald with tones of charcoal and slate—strikes a happy medium between subtropical color and chic contemporary minimalism.
The garden-level living area of the ADU faces perpendicular to the existing house, offering a measure of privacy to the detached building.
The garden-level living area of the ADU faces perpendicular to the existing house, offering a measure of privacy to the detached building.
A custom mural by Adrian Kay Wong was created with input from the homeowners, particularly Lauria. Its yellow tones are matched by Emu Living barstools in the foreground.
A custom mural by Adrian Kay Wong was created with input from the homeowners, particularly Lauria. Its yellow tones are matched by Emu Living barstools in the foreground.
Kevin kept the Victorian details on the upper portion of the building, painted Benjamin Moore "Mayonnaise,
Kevin kept the Victorian details on the upper portion of the building, painted Benjamin Moore "Mayonnaise,
Stanley lays in front of where the water heater is stored, which serves the studio and the primary home. The rain chain is from Nutshell.
Stanley lays in front of where the water heater is stored, which serves the studio and the primary home. The rain chain is from Nutshell.
The couple completed a remodel and addition with Elements Architectural Group in 2023, and asked that the changes at the street respect the original Chicago bungalow facade.
The couple completed a remodel and addition with Elements Architectural Group in 2023, and asked that the changes at the street respect the original Chicago bungalow facade.
The house was designed with Passive House strategies, including a highly energy-efficient, over-insulated building envelope; a high-efficiency heat pump for heating and cooling paired with an ERV (Energy Recovery Ventilator); and a substantial 17.2kW photovoltaic (PV) array.
The house was designed with Passive House strategies, including a highly energy-efficient, over-insulated building envelope; a high-efficiency heat pump for heating and cooling paired with an ERV (Energy Recovery Ventilator); and a substantial 17.2kW photovoltaic (PV) array.
In the kids’ bath, green hexagon tile from Heath Ceramics is a lovely backdrop for the walnut vanity.
In the kids’ bath, green hexagon tile from Heath Ceramics is a lovely backdrop for the walnut vanity.

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