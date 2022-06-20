SubscribeSign In
Collection by Tara Hunt

Office

"The office built-in was also designed with classic mid century clean lines and asymmetry in mind—it's half workspace, half storage,
The primary bedroom suite currently functions as a spacious &amp; comfortable office.
A nook for working ensures a space to focus, amoung wooden cabinetry and ceilings.
The teal cabinetry featured in the main home is present in the bedroom as well, adding a splash of color to the guest house.
The bedroom in the guesthouse is large and bright, with row windows and vaulted ceilings to maintain it's breeziness.
One of the side rooms features a deep teal wallpaper, as well as easy access to the backyard.
The desk lamp is from Vipp and the chair and wall lamp were designed by André.
To the side of the living room, an airy reading nook is adorned with vintage carpet.
An existing hallway runs from the entry, through a “reading room,” to the kitchen. The curved door under the stairs was kept.
The family calls the gallery-level workspace the “captain’s deck.”
A work area is filled with wood for the second bedroom.
The first bedroom has room for a workspace, with clever storage solutions, with the wood &amp; gray motifs present as well.
The corner library takes color inspiration from the facade.
The interior of the cabin is outfitted with a living space that converts to a sleeping area and an open kitchen. Birch plywood wraps the interior, lending warmth and texture.
Yet another series of well-designed built-ins help to define an office off of the kitchen.
Walnut built-ins store household odds-and-ends, clothing, and create a desk for work.
The whitened Ash slat detail runs across the ceiling and down the front of a cabinet that conceals office supplies.
The wallpaper is the Heavens Dondi Colorscape from Flat Vernacular. A Vitsoe modular shelving unit will age with the child’s storage needs.
The office area also features a Jolly table from Kartell alongside a table by local workshop Chuch Estudio and Harry Bertoia side chairs.
a table by local workshop Chuch Estudio and Harry Bertoia side chairs.

