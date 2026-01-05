Leedy’s construction of the precast concrete office with “double tee” elements marked an inflection point in his design career.
The Leedy office and residence both host monthly tours and other events through the nonprofit Strang founded, appropriately named Double T.
One of the smaller bedrooms is now configured as Roberta’s office. For easier access, the room has no door. Floor to ceiling storage can be opened using an app on her phone so she can easily access what’s inside.
The flat fold design allows for a sleek, contemporary look.