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“Having worked on a lot of rural houses, there's a fine line between wanting to invite natural air in and wanting to keep it out, right?” says Carel, who adds here, Oliver and Jenna are dealing with harsh sun, high humidity, and strong winds. “And so one thing that we learned pretty quickly with rural houses is to always use casement windows because they shut like a door.”
Where the New Buffalo Residence now stands on a wooded lot by the shores of Lake Michigan, there used to be a serpentine ranch house with perplexingly small windows, none of which pointed toward the water. The homeowners had used it as a vacation retreat for over 30 years before an expanding family—and guest list—led them to approach architecture firm Booth Hansen for a fresh design.
Nestled within a forest clearing near the Argentinian city of Córdoba, this 2,153-square-foot house named "La Negrita" is designed to exist in harmony with nature. Designed by Córdoba–based Morini Arquitectos, the house first reveals itself as a black corrugated wall in the middle of the woodlands. "The house is totally introverted [and] mysterious towards the street and extroverted towards the interior," says Morini.
Wrapping the lower portion of the home, blackened sheet metal siding—which will oxidize and evolve over time—visusally delineates the main living level from a fitness and storage area below. Tying into the metal siding, a standing seam metal roof was selected for the Colorado residence. The roof’s pitch was informed by “neighboring sightlines, building proportions, and strategies for managing snow accumulation and runoff,” says designer Michael Echavarria.
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