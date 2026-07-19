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Collection by Mark Fischer

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In summer, when the sun is high, the cantilevered overhang blocks all direct sunlight from entering the home. In winter, the low sun permeates the interior through the abundant windows to warm the space.
In summer, when the sun is high, the cantilevered overhang blocks all direct sunlight from entering the home. In winter, the low sun permeates the interior through the abundant windows to warm the space.
“Having worked on a lot of rural houses, there's a fine line between wanting to invite natural air in and wanting to keep it out, right?” says Carel, who adds here, Oliver and Jenna are dealing with harsh sun, high humidity, and strong winds. “And so one thing that we learned pretty quickly with rural houses is to always use casement windows because they shut like a door.”
“Having worked on a lot of rural houses, there's a fine line between wanting to invite natural air in and wanting to keep it out, right?” says Carel, who adds here, Oliver and Jenna are dealing with harsh sun, high humidity, and strong winds. “And so one thing that we learned pretty quickly with rural houses is to always use casement windows because they shut like a door.”
Where the New Buffalo Residence now stands on a wooded lot by the shores of Lake Michigan, there used to be a serpentine ranch house with perplexingly small windows, none of which pointed toward the water. The homeowners had used it as a vacation retreat for over 30 years before an expanding family—and guest list—led them to approach architecture firm Booth Hansen for a fresh design.
Where the New Buffalo Residence now stands on a wooded lot by the shores of Lake Michigan, there used to be a serpentine ranch house with perplexingly small windows, none of which pointed toward the water. The homeowners had used it as a vacation retreat for over 30 years before an expanding family—and guest list—led them to approach architecture firm Booth Hansen for a fresh design.
At the northern end of the Stockholm archipelago, a humble cottage becomes a gorgeous seaside retreat for a nature-loving family.
At the northern end of the Stockholm archipelago, a humble cottage becomes a gorgeous seaside retreat for a nature-loving family.
Nestled within a forest clearing near the Argentinian city of Córdoba, this 2,153-square-foot house named "La Negrita" is designed to exist in harmony with nature. Designed by Córdoba–based Morini Arquitectos, the house first reveals itself as a black corrugated wall in the middle of the woodlands. "The house is totally introverted [and] mysterious towards the street and extroverted towards the interior," says Morini.
Nestled within a forest clearing near the Argentinian city of Córdoba, this 2,153-square-foot house named "La Negrita" is designed to exist in harmony with nature. Designed by Córdoba–based Morini Arquitectos, the house first reveals itself as a black corrugated wall in the middle of the woodlands. "The house is totally introverted [and] mysterious towards the street and extroverted towards the interior," says Morini.
Completed in May 2018, the Crossfield Street House is the residence of architect Jonathan Pile, his wife Katherine, and their five-year-old son.
Completed in May 2018, the Crossfield Street House is the residence of architect Jonathan Pile, his wife Katherine, and their five-year-old son.
The modern dwelling incorporates its woodsy-yet-urban surrounds through copious glazing.
The modern dwelling incorporates its woodsy-yet-urban surrounds through copious glazing.
Top 10 Black Gable Homes of 2020: A dramatic take on an archetypal shape, these pitch-roofed residences cut a striking figure.
Top 10 Black Gable Homes of 2020: A dramatic take on an archetypal shape, these pitch-roofed residences cut a striking figure.
Wrapping the lower portion of the home, blackened sheet metal siding—which will oxidize and evolve over time—visusally delineates the main living level from a fitness and storage area below. Tying into the metal siding, a standing seam metal roof was selected for the Colorado residence. The roof’s pitch was informed by “neighboring sightlines, building proportions, and strategies for managing snow accumulation and runoff,” says designer Michael Echavarria.
Wrapping the lower portion of the home, blackened sheet metal siding—which will oxidize and evolve over time—visusally delineates the main living level from a fitness and storage area below. Tying into the metal siding, a standing seam metal roof was selected for the Colorado residence. The roof’s pitch was informed by “neighboring sightlines, building proportions, and strategies for managing snow accumulation and runoff,” says designer Michael Echavarria.
“I wanted something that felt in tune with the surroundings, that didn’t alter this place too much,” says Raul. “And I wanted everything to be made of wood.”
“I wanted something that felt in tune with the surroundings, that didn’t alter this place too much,” says Raul. “And I wanted everything to be made of wood.”
As the surrounding forest regenerates and the young trees mature, the Line Hole Cabin will settle into its landscape and the vistas will continue to evolve. “We wanted to create the residence as a case study for what a modern cabin could be in a location like this,” says Barnes.
As the surrounding forest regenerates and the young trees mature, the Line Hole Cabin will settle into its landscape and the vistas will continue to evolve. “We wanted to create the residence as a case study for what a modern cabin could be in a location like this,” says Barnes.
The detached screened porch sits out in the landscape, not unlike a Japanese teahouse.
The detached screened porch sits out in the landscape, not unlike a Japanese teahouse.
The concrete wall behind the porch provides a backdrop for the wood stove and privacy from the road.
The concrete wall behind the porch provides a backdrop for the wood stove and privacy from the road.
Lane also designed a detached screen porch for the property. Its orientation captures the view of a small mountain across the lake. “A New Hampshire lake house always has a screened porch,” he says. “This one allows for a separate experience that connects you to nature.”
Lane also designed a detached screen porch for the property. Its orientation captures the view of a small mountain across the lake. “A New Hampshire lake house always has a screened porch,” he says. “This one allows for a separate experience that connects you to nature.”
Due to the site’s slope, substantial groundwork was required to establish the driveway and entrance.
Due to the site’s slope, substantial groundwork was required to establish the driveway and entrance.
The 200-square-foot cabin is set on a four-legged metal frame that aims it up for a view of the trees.
The 200-square-foot cabin is set on a four-legged metal frame that aims it up for a view of the trees.

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